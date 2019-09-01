International Development News
Chartered plane of MP Ravi Kishan makes emergency landing in Ujjain

A chartered plane of Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan bound to Delhi had to make an emergency landing after the pilots noticed a malfunction in the aircraft engine on Sunday.

ANI Gorakhpur (Haryana)
Updated: 01-09-2019 20:16 IST
MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A chartered plane of Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan bound to Delhi had to make an emergency landing after the pilots noticed a malfunction in the aircraft engine on Sunday.

According to Media Manager of the MP, Pawan Dubey, the emergency landing of the chartered plane was made in Ujjain. Ravi Kishan was to attend a BJP event scheduled in Delhi.

Kishan and his colleagues left on Sunday morning from Gwalior Airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
