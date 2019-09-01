Air India plane carrying BJP MP Ravi Kishan makes emergency landing

An Air India plane carrying BJP Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan had to make an emergency landing at Gwalior airport, according to Republic Bharat.

The popular Bhojpuri actor-singer turned politician was reportedly coming to Delhi.

The plane had to make an emergency landing due to some technical reasons.

The BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan said, he was saved at the right moment. Bhole Baba saved me. The technical fault came to be noticed at the right time before something dangerous could happen, he further added.

Ravi Kishan went to Gwalior to participate in a program. The politician now has left for Lucknow.