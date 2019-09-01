Man arrested for burglary in Darya Ganj

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in a case of burglary in Darya Ganj area, police said on Sunday. The accused, Furkaan, was arrested near the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 metro station, officials said.

According to a complaint, on July 17, some men broke locks of the complainant's home and burgled about 550 grams gold, 1.10 kilograms silver and Rs 1.5 lakh cash. During interrogation, the accused, a resident of Delhi, confessed his involvement in the alleged burglary along with two other associates, police said.

An investigation revealed that Furkaan was a school dropout and a gym freak. As he was unable to bear the expenses of the supplement required for his fitness, he fell in a bad company to earn quick and fast money and started committing theft, police said.

Gold jewelery, allegedly stolen by the accused, and a mobile phone used in commission of the crime was recovered from him, they said. Police said further investigation was on in the case.

