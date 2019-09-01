HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.45 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL34 JK-TOURISM

Tourism sector takes a hit in Kashmir, stakeholders see no early hope of revival Sonamarg (J-K): Empty houseboats, vacant hotels and deserted resorts present a gloomy picture of Kashmir's tourism sector which is going through one of its worst phases due to the prevailing situation after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union territories.

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch Jammu: Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

UT status will open new doors for employment and development in Ladakh: Governor Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the annual Ladakh Festival, the four-day extravaganza aimed at promoting tourism and the region's rich culture, in Leh on Sunday.

Nearly 200 terrorists active in Kashmir: J-K Guv's advisor Jammu: Asserting that the situation in Kashmir is fast limping back to normal, Jammu and Kashmir Governor's advisor Farooq Khan on Sunday said the number of active terrorists in the Valley had declined to 150 or 200 from thousands earlier.

No meaning of talks when 'people don't want to open doors': Dushyant Chautala on unity in family Chandigarh: Responding to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal's appeal for unity in the Chautala clan, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala here on Sunday said there was no meaning of holding discussions when "people do not want to open the doors".

UP bypoll: Cong fields Hardeepak Nishad from Hamirpur New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday fielded Hardeepak Nishad as its candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Hamirpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Gehlot accuses Raje of stalling Barmer refinery project during her tenure as CM Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday alleged that the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje stalled the work on a refinery in Barmer.

Rajasthan launches integrated health insurance plan Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Sunday launched an integrated health plan by merging the Centre's Ayushman Bharat with the state's Bhamashah Health Insurance Scheme.

