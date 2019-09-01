Odisha: Take Home Ration distribution commences in 30 districts

With the objective of enhancing the quality of 'Take Home Ration' (THR) management system to the next level, Chhatua (multigrain food) was distributed here to Anganwadi centres in 30 districts on Sunday.As per the revised guidelines, from this month Chhatua will be distributed on 1st of every month in presence of members of Mother Committee, Janch Committee and supervising officers. "The government has adopted a fixed-day approach for mixing of ingredients on 23rd and distribution of Chattua on 1st of every month. For proper monitoring and implementation of the programme, State level Senior Officers of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Department (WCDMSD) have been deputed to personally supervise the proper functioning of this programme in all 30 districts," an official statement said.

The focus of this THR management is to streamline the supply chain from procurement to distribution level. In THR, Chhatua, laddu, dry ration and egg are being distributed to pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, children below 3 years and severely underweight children in the age group of 3 to 6 years to enhance their levels of nutrition.

This is a move to provide quality THR to beneficiaries and maintain transparency and accountability at every step, as emphasised upon by Anu Garg, Principal Secretary of WCDMSD. (ANI)

