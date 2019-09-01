Ex-MLA and Biju Patnaik's driver Prahlad Behera living in 'pathetic' condition, says his son

Late Biju Patnaik's driver and former Phulbani MLA Prahlad Behera is facing the most difficult phase in his life as his mere pension unable to fulfill his family's basic needs. Behra, 83, paralysed and a diabetic lives in a 'kutcha' house with his son in Harbhanga area of Boudh district finds it difficult to meet the monthly expenses for his medical treatment with his Rs 15,000.

Impressed by his talent and oratory skills, Behra was given an MLA ticket to contest from Phulbani Assembly constituency by Patnaik and he went on to win that seat. However, his struggle was in vain as now he lives a life in abandonment. "At present, we are getting a monthly pension of Rs 15,000, which is being spent on my father's treatment as he is suffering from paralysis and diabetes. As he only has me, I have no other option but to be with him and take care of him. We are living in a pathetic condition," said Rudra Pratap Behera, son of Prahlad.

Unfortunately, so far no helping hand or monetary aid was provided by the state government. Interestingly, Prahlad had got the opportunity to drive Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to Puri during his visit to the state. Following this, Patnaik hired him as his driver.

Gradually, Patnaik learned about Prahlad's interest in politics and his knowledge in public affairs. In order to know him better, he asked Prahlad to address a public gathering once. Seeing his courage and oratory skills, Patnaik asked him to join politics and gave him a ticket from Janata Party in 1977. After Prahlad's plight surfaced on social media, Achuta Samant, MP, Kandhamal Lok Sabha on Sunday visited Prahlad's son to know about his condition.

"I talked to the district administration and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik regarding Behera. The government will surely look into the matter and try to provide all kind of possible aid, said MP Achuta Samant said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)