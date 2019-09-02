Hajipur : Inspector arrested for offering bribe to Court Reader

A police inspector deployed at a local court here was arrested for allegedly offering a bribe to the Peshkar (Court Reader) of the Additional District Judge. According to police, the incident took place on 29th August when Inspector Jugal Kishore Sharma allegedly tried to offer Rs 500 to the Peshkar who was rewarded by the District Judge on Independence Day.

"He entered the Courtroom and offered Rs 500 to the Peshkar for sweets as the Peshkar was rewarded by the District Judge on 15 August. Both the accused and the Peshkar have told that it was for buying sweets. However, offering money inside Courtroom is a crime. The accused has been arrested," said Raghav Dayal, SDPO. "He is also accused in another case in the same ADJ Court," he added (ANI)

