International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Speeding SUV crushes two to death in Gurugram

Two people were killed in a road accident in Gurugram late on Sunday.

ANI Gurugram (Haryana)
Updated: 02-09-2019 10:22 IST
Speeding SUV crushes two to death in Gurugram

Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed in a road accident in Gurugram late on Sunday. The incident happened the city's posh Golf Course Extension road when a speeding SUV ran over the two pedestrians.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the front portion of the vehicle's bonnet got enmeshed. Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: People News Summary: 'Easy Rider' actor Peter Fonda dead at age 79

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON :

people

vehicle

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019