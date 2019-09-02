New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL15 UP-MIDDAY MEAL-FIR Journalist booked for recording video of salt-roti midday meal Lucknow: A case has been registered against a journalist, village-head representative and others for allegedly doing "despicable work" of maligning the image of the Uttar Pradesh government by recording a video of school children being served salt and roti in midday meal.

DEL18 JK-SITUATION (RPT) Situation in Kashmir peaceful: Officials Srinagar: The situation in Kashmir was calm as the restrictions have been eased out in most areas across the valley, but normal life remained affected for the 29th consecutive day on Monday, officials said. NRG13 HR-FARMERS-LOAN-WAIVER Ahead of polls, Haryana govt waives Rs 4,750 cr of interest, penalty on crop loans Chandigarh: Ahead of assembly polls, the BJP-led Haryana government on Monday announced Rs 4,750-crore interest and penalty waiver on crop loans taken from cooperative banks, thus benefiting around 10 lakh farmers in the state.

DES11 RJ-PILGRIM-ASSAULT Pilgrim thrashed on suspicion of child lifting Jodhpur: A pilgrim was brutally beaten up by some villagers on the suspicion of child lifting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said on Monday. DES5 UKD-RAIN-TOLL (RPT) Rain-related incidents kill 60 across Uttarakhand this monsoon Dehradun: Rain-related incidents have killed at least 60 people in Uttarakhand this monsoon, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said here on Monday.

NRG5 HP-CENTRAL-TEAM Inter-ministerial central team to visit Himanchal Pradesh to assess losses during monsoon Shimla: An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) will be on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from September 4 to assess the situation arising out of the recent cloud bursts, flash floods and landslides, a state official said on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)