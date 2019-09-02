122 countries have made land degradation neutrality national target: Javadekar

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said on Monday that 122 countries including India, Brazil, China, Nigeria, Russia and South Africa have agreed to make the sustainable development goal of achieving land degradation neutrality (LDN) a national target. Addressing the media about the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) at Greater Noida which began on Monday, he said positive human actions will help mitigate challenges of climate change and desertification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the high-level segment meeting on September 9. According to an official release, Javadekar referred to the significance of such large conferences and said sharing good stories and experiences will help the world.

"We can leapfrog for a good start in each country. Therefore, this UNCCD is very important and we expect some good outcomes which will be notified in the Delhi Declaration. The declaration will form the future course of action," he said. Javadekar said that 122 countries "have agreed to make the sustainable development goal of achieving land degradation neutrality a national target".

LDN means a state where the amount and quality of land resources necessary to support ecosystem functions and services and enhance food security, remains stable or increases within specified temporal and spatial scales and ecosystems. Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary, UNCCD, referred to the public concern over "frequency of weather-related disasters" such as drought, flash floods apart from soil loss.

He said it will be the largest COP to be organised by UNCCD. An estimated 7,200 participants including ministers, representatives of governments, non-government and intergovernmental organisations, scientists, women and youth from 197 parties are expected to attend the event.

The release said they will take decisions that aim to strengthen land-use policies worldwide and address emerging threats such as forced migration, sand and dust storms and droughts. UNCCD is an international agreement on good land stewardship.

It helps people, communities and countries to create wealth, grow economies and secure enough food and water and energy, by ensuring land users have an enabling environment for sustainable land management. (ANI)

