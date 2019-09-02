C'garh: 4 detained with 50 detonators in poll-bound Dantewada

A large number of detonators used for triggering improvised explosive device (IED) blasts were seized on Monday and four people detained in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit, poll-bound Dantewada district, police said. The consignment of 50 detonators packed in two bags, for possible Naxal use, was recovered from four persons travelling from Hyderabad to Katekalyan in a bus in the poll- bound district, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

"Those detained belong to Gudse, a hyper-sensitive village in Katekalyan, around 400 kilometres from Raipur. We are probing from there they got the detonators and for whom it was intended," he said, adding arrests would be made as investigations progress. The bypoll in Dantewada assembly seat, necessitated by the death of MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Naxal attack in April this year, will be held on September 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)