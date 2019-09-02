Delhi Assembly research centre inaugurated by CM

A research center at the Delhi Legislative Assembly complex was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Speaker of the Assembly Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidhlan, AAP MLAs and former secretary-general P D T Acharya were present on the occasion.

Forty-six fellows, 72 associate fellows and seven associate fellows (media) have been selected under the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC) Fellowship Programme, according to a Delhi government statement. Laptops were distributed to the fellows by the chief minister at the event.

