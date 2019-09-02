Class I student booked for attempt to rape in Haryana

The Haryana Police has registered a case of attempt to rape against a Class 1 student on a complaint of the mother of a five-year-old victim, an official said. Police are trying identify the boy.

The incident took place three days ago in Sirsa district, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar said. The girl, who went with her cousins to a government primary school, was crying when she returned home, her mother said in the complaint, according to the DSP.

The mother claimed that one of the students had allegedly tried to rape her daughter. On the basis of a complaint, police booked a student of Class I, who is yet to be identified, under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Kumar said.

The girl has been admitted to a local hospital, police said. “We are trying to identify the boy,” the DSP said.

Police said they would show pictures of students to the victim for identification of the boy. Villagers on Monday held a protest outside the school against the incident, police said.

