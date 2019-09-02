Chhattisgarh Governor meets PM Modi in New Delhi

Newly appointed Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and congratulated him for the abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of triple talaq. Uikey wished Modi on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and gifted him an idol of Ganesha.

During the meeting, Uikey and Modi discussed various issues including Naxalism in Chhattisgarh. The newly-appointed governor congratulated PM on behalf of the citizens of Chhattisgarh, for abrogating Article 370, abolishing triple talaq, for launching 'Fit India Movement' on the occasion of National Sports Day and for the steps taken for water augmentation.

Uikey introduced various social organisations to the Prime Minister and presented a small booklet related to the work carried by her so far. (ANI)

