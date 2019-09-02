International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Chhattisgarh Governor meets PM Modi in New Delhi

Newly appointed Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and congratulated him for the abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of triple talaq.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 02-09-2019 22:15 IST
Chhattisgarh Governor meets PM Modi in New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey gifted an idol of Ganesha to PM Narendra Modi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Newly appointed Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and congratulated him for the abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of triple talaq. Uikey wished Modi on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and gifted him an idol of Ganesha.

During the meeting, Uikey and Modi discussed various issues including Naxalism in Chhattisgarh. The newly-appointed governor congratulated PM on behalf of the citizens of Chhattisgarh, for abrogating Article 370, abolishing triple talaq, for launching 'Fit India Movement' on the occasion of National Sports Day and for the steps taken for water augmentation.

Uikey introduced various social organisations to the Prime Minister and presented a small booklet related to the work carried by her so far. (ANI)

Also Read: Economic culture of 'License Raj' and 'Permit Raj' struck at the heart of individual ambitions: PM Narendra Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019