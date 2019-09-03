Kochi Metro's new stretch inaugurated

The Kochi Metro's new stretch from Maharaja's College junction to Thykoodam was inaugurated on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated services in the new stretch at a function presided over by Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Dignitaries including Vijayan, Puri, Metro man E Sreedharan, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, MLAs M Swaraj and P T Thomas travelled on the first Metro service from Maharaja's College junction to reach Kadavanthra station to attend the inaugural function at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Earlier, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety had granted sanction for the Metro's new stretch.

The new stretch has a total of five stations - Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykoodam..

