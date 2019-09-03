Narada sting op: CBI conducts voice sample tests of TMC MP,

The CBI on Tuesday conducted voice sample tests of TMC MP Saugata Roy and former minister Madan Mitra in connection with the Narada sting operation case, sources in the central agency said. Roy and Mitra are among the ten leaders and ministers of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) who have been summoned by the CBI for the test.

The TMC MP from Dum Dum had earlier appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case. According to the sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out the voice sample tests to ascertain the truth of a video, which had surfaced in 2016 ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.

Samuel Mathew, the editor of Narada News, had provided recordings, which showed persons resembling senior TMC leaders were accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours. On Monday, the CBI had conducted the voice sample test of West Bengal panchayat minister Subrata Roy and senior IPS officer SMH Mirza..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)