Book to tell first-hand account of Rohingya crisis

A new book will chronicle the trials and tribulations of the Rohingya community through the eyes of a Rohingya who grew up stateless in his own country, Penguin Random House (India) announced Tuesday. To be formally released on September 9, "First They Erased Our Name: A Rohingya Speaks", written by French journalist Sophie Ansel, tells the first-hand truth behind the global humanitarian crisis in words of Habiburahman.

Born and raised in a small village in western Burma, now Myanmar, in 1979, Habiburahman was left "stateless" along with his people when the country's military leader declared that Rohingya were not one of the 135 recognised ethnic groups that formed the eight 'national races'. "Since 1982, millions of Rohingya have had to flee their homes as a result of extreme prejudice and persecution. In 2016 and 2017, the government intensified the process of ethnic cleansing, and over 600,000 Rohingya people were forced to cross the border into Bangladesh.

"Here, for the first time, a Rohingya speaks up to expose the truth behind this global humanitarian crisis. Through the eyes of a child, we learn about the historic persecution of the Rohingya people and witness the violence Habiburahman endured throughout his life until he escaped the country in 2000," the publisher said in a statement.

