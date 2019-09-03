International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Guj: Men detained after liquor video surfaces in Surat

PTI Surat
Updated: 03-09-2019 16:31 IST
Guj: Men detained after liquor video surfaces in Surat

A group of people were detained in Gujarat's Surat after a video of them apparently consuming liquor and dancing to film songs in front of a Ganesh idol went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday. An official said the video, shot on a mobile phone, is possibly from the city's Kotsafil Road locality and may have been recorded on Monday night.

In the video, the group can be seen passing beer bottles to each other and dancing in an inebriated state in front of an idol, he added. "Five to six persons have been detained. Mahidharpura police station is investigating the matter," DCP (Zone 2) B R Pandor said.

A Mahidharpura police station official said an FIR will be registered based on further probe. The manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Gujarat where prohibition is in effect..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019