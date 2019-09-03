Guj: Men detained after liquor video surfaces in Surat

A group of people were detained in Gujarat's Surat after a video of them apparently consuming liquor and dancing to film songs in front of a Ganesh idol went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday. An official said the video, shot on a mobile phone, is possibly from the city's Kotsafil Road locality and may have been recorded on Monday night.

In the video, the group can be seen passing beer bottles to each other and dancing in an inebriated state in front of an idol, he added. "Five to six persons have been detained. Mahidharpura police station is investigating the matter," DCP (Zone 2) B R Pandor said.

A Mahidharpura police station official said an FIR will be registered based on further probe. The manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Gujarat where prohibition is in effect..

