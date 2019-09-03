Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) Following are PTI's stories from

Following are PTI's stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL 2 AS-DOCTORS-STIR Assam docs abstain from work to protest colleague's killing Guwahati: Doctors in Assam were on a 24-hour strike on Tuesday to protest the assault on an elderly doctor at a tea garden that led to his death, officials said.

CAL 3 WB-JMB-ARREST Two more JMB suspects arrested in Bengal Kolkata: Two suspected members of terror outfit Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested on Tuesday from West Bengal's Malda district, taking the total number of operatives of the banned group apprehended since August 26 to four, a senior police officer said. CES 3 JH-NCSC-ATROCITY Act against cops refusing to register SC/ST atrocity cases, NCSC tells Jharkhand govt Ramgarh: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed Jharkhand's Ramgarh district administration to take strict action against police officials who refuse to register FIRs over alleged atrocities against SCs.

CES 4 CBI-NARADA-VOICE SAMPLE Narada sting op: CBI conducts voice sample tests of TMC MP, former minister Kolkata: The CBI on Tuesday conducted voice sample tests of TMC MP Saugata Roy and former minister Madan Mitra in connection with the Narada sting operation case, sources in the central agency said. CES 5 BH-JD(U) SLOGAN 'Nitish is fine, why think of anyone else' : new JD(U) poster Patna: In an indication that JD(U) will insist on Nitish Kumar to continue as the face of NDA in the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, a couple of posters supporting him have already appeared in the city.

CES 6 OD-NUAKHAI Odisha Governor, CM greet people on the occasion of Nuakhai Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday greeted the people on the occasion of "Nuakhai", a harvest festival welcoming the new crop..

