Rushdie 'delighted' to be on Booker shortlist

Eminent British Indian author Salman Rushdie, whose recently released novel, "Quichotte" has been shortlisted for this year's Booker Prize for fiction, said he was "delighted" to have made the cut. This is the fifth time that the Mumbai-born novelist has been shortlisted, including the 1981 win where he bagged the award for "Midnight's Children".

"It has been nineteen years since 'The Moor's Last Sigh' made it to the shortlist, so I'm obviously delighted. I'm also happy to be chosen, alongside such terrific writers, to be part of an interesting, strong list," 72-year-old Rushdie said. "Quichotte" is inspired by the classic Don Quixote by Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes.

It tells the story of an ageing travelling salesman who falls in love with a TV star and sets off to drive across America on a quest to prove himself worthy of her hand. The book, which is the fourteenth novel from the award winning author has been published by Penguin Random House India.

"In 'Quichotte', Salman Rushdie has again caught the zeitgeist by writing a novel that engages hilariously and meaningfully with the absurdities of the contemporary world, taking in pop culture, TV soaps, America’s opioid crisis, giants of world literature, and much more besides. "'Quichotte' offers moments of pure pleasure for every reader. We are delighted to be Salman Rushdie’s publisher, and not surprised that he is once more in line for the Booker Prize for Fiction," Meru Gokhale, publisher of Penguin Press, said.

The 2019 shortlist for the Booker Prize for Fiction also includes "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood, "Girl, Woman, Other" by Bernadine Evaristo, "10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World" by Elif Shafak, "Ducks, Newburyport" by Lucy Ellmann, and "An Orchestra of Minorities" by Chigozie Obioma. The winner of the Booker Prize will be announced on October 14.

