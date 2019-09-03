Arunachal guv urges Union minister to help set up food

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday requested Union minister Rameshwar Teli to help the state in setting up food processing units. The governor, during a meeting with the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries at Raj Bhawan here, explained to him that timely transportation of agricultural and horticultural produces is very difficult due to the mountainous terrain of the state.

"Arunachal Pradesh is leading in the production of organic food in the country. The best solution to address the issue is to set up small and medium food processing industries in different locations where agro-horti products are in surplus," a Raj Bhawan communiqu quoted the governor as saying. The governor also requested Teli to organise training programmes for progressive farmers and youths of the state so that they can work as apprentices in renowned industries.

Such programmes will encourage them to become entrepreneurs, the governor said. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Industries Minister Tumke Bagra were also present in the meeting, the communique added..

