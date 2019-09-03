Two arrested for cousin's killing in Jalna district of Maha

The police in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly killing their cousin over a property dispute. The mother of the deceased man was among the accused who were wanted in the case, police said.

Ganesh Kondiba Alankar (30) went missing from Mauj Mandva village in Badnapur tehsil on August 27. During the probe, the police questioned his cousins Bhagvan Alankar and Sachin Alankar.

The two allegedly confessed to their involvement in his killing and showed the spot where the body was buried, said Yashwant Jadhav, chief of the district anti-daocoity squad (ADS) of the police. The case had been handed over to the ADS in view of its seriousness.

According to Jadhav, Ganesh was an alcoholic and often quarreled with his mother and his cousins, demanding his share in the property. The accused hatched a conspiracy and allegedly killed him by smashing his head with a stone on August 27.

According to police, Radhabai, Ganesh's mother, was allegedly party to the conspiracy. Radhabai and two other accused -- distant relatives of the deceased -- were absconding, Jadhav said, adding that further investigation was underway..

