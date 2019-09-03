CRPF IG Raj Kumar given 1-yr extension

CRPF IG Raj Kumar was on Tuesday given a one year extension in relaxation of IPS tenure policy, according to an official order.

Kumar is a 1995 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for extension of deputation tenure of Kumar as CRPF IG for a period of one year beyond August 10, 2019 in relaxation of IPS tenure policy, the order stated.

