Police busts edible oil adulteration unit

The police on Tuesday arrested three persons after busting an edible oil adulteration unit at Laxmisagar area in the city, a senior police officer said. Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo said, a joint raid by the special squad and Laxmisagar police unearthed an edible oil adulteration unit and seized around 2,000 litres of adulterated edible oil kept in containers with labels of various reputed brands.

Police said adulterated edible oil, ghee and til oil were being manufactured in the unit. Earlier, the police on August 29, had also busted a similar edible oil adulteration unit in Cuttack and arrested the main accused. The police had also seized around 30,000 litres of adulterated edible oil during the raid..

