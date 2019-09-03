DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over assault of pregnant woman

The Delhi Commission For Women on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the thrashing of a pregnant and deaf-mute woman over suspicion of being a child-lifter in northeast Delhi. The four-month pregnant woman was beaten up by a mob in Harsh Vihar on August 27 over suspicion that she was a child-lifter.

The woman, a resident of southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad, was admitted to a hospital by her family and her condition was stated to be stable. According to police, five people, including two women, have been arrested till now.

The women's panel has sought a report in the matter and has asked police to provide a copy of the FIR and the list of the accused identified in the matter along with the status of their arrest. The panel also asked about the steps taken by police to identify and arrest all the accused persons.

The DCW has sought a copy of all video recordings/CCTV footage, etc. taken as evidence in the matter. DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "This is a very serious matter as the differently-abled woman could have been lynched. At a time when even the Supreme Court has raised concerns on growing incidents of mob lynching, it is critical that exemplary punishment is given to all perpetrators of this attack." PTI SLB SNE

