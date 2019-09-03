Elderly Chhattisgarh farmer, son killed in lightning strike

A 65-year-old farmer and his son were killed when they were struck by lightning on Tuesday in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur district, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon when the victims were working in an agriculture field in Khaira (Lagra) village under the Sipat police station area, a local police official said.

The deceased were identified as Gorelal Kewat (65) and his son Ramfal Kewat (49), he said. The duo took shelter under a tree near the field to escape from sudden rainfall. However, lightning struck them, killing the duo on the spot, the official said.

After getting information of the incident from villagers, a police team visited the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy, he said. A case has been registered in this connection and compensation will be provided to the kin of the deceased as per government rules, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)