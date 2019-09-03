Body suspected to be of AP student, recovered in London Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI): Days after a 23-year-old student from Telangana, pursuing higher studies in London,was reported missing, the U.K police have recovered a body, suspected to be that of him,a close friend of the family said here on Tuesday. The police were yet to officially confirm the identity, though the parents of the student, Ujwal Sriharsha, identified an ID card, wallet and other belongings, recovered along with the body, as that of their son, Sita Rambabu said here on Tuesday.

"The UK police found the body of the boy on September 2. The ID card and wallet and other objects recovered from the body belong to Sriharsha.

The UK Police, however, did not officially confirm the identity of the body. The boy's parents are in London in my brother's house waiting for the confirmation. They identified the belongings," Sita Rambabu told PTI.

Sriharsha had left for London last year to pursue a Masters course on machine learning and Artificial Intelligence. He last spoke to his mother on August 21, his father Uday Pratap, president of the BJP's Khammam district unit, had earlier said.

The father was informed by the London police on August 23 last about his son going missing. Sriharsha aspired to become a scientist and recently went to Japan for a project work, Pratap had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)