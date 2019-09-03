Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

DEL67 ED-SHIVAKUMAR-ARREST Karnataka Congress leader Shivakumar arrested by ED

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.

DEL46 IAF-LD ALL APACHE In boost to its firepower, IAF inducts eight Apache attack helicopters

Pathankot: Eight US-made Apache stealth attack helicopters, capable of firing missiles and rockets, were inducted into the Indian Air Force on Tuesday, significantly boosting the force's combat capability at a time India faces complex security challenges including cross border terrorism. By Kunal Dutt

DEL29 LD CHANDRAYAAN-2 Orbit of Chandrayaan-2's lander lowered, one step closer to Moon landing

Bengaluru: The orbit of Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' was successfully lowered for the first time on Tuesday and one final manoeuvre remained for India to pull off a historic soft-landing on the moon in the early hours of Saturday.

DEL11 IAF-APACHE-DHANOA Apaches will enhance operation capabilities of IAF and strike force: Dhanoa

Pathankot: The newly-inducted Apache AH-64E are equipped with latest technology and will enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF and the strike force, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said on Tuesday. By Kunal Dutt

DEL66 CONG-HOODA Hooda loyalist authorise him to decide future course of action

New Delhi: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday held discussions with his supporters, who authorised him to take a final decision on the future course of action with regard to the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

DEL63 NRC-TRIBUNAL-DECISION DMs can refer to tribunals names of NRC-excluded people not seeking redressal: MHA

New Delhi: District magistrates in Assam have been empowered to refer names of people excluded from the recently-published final NRC and who prefer not to seek any redressal to foreigners' tribunals to decide whether to declare them foreigners, the Home Ministry has said.

BOM17 MH-FIRE-3RD LD ONGC Four killed, 3 injured in fire at ONGC plant; operations unaffected

Mumbai/New Delhi: Four people were killed and three seriously injured when a fire broke out at an oil and gas processing plant of ONGC at Navi Mumbai township, a top official and the police said.

DEL60 PM-LD RUSSIA India, Russia want to diversify, strengthen bilateral relations: PM

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Russia on Tuesday, he said he looks forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok where he will also attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

DEL57 SHAH-2NDLD JAGMOHAN Shah, Nadda meet Jagmohan as part of BJP's campaign on abrogation of Art 370 provisions

New Delhi: The BJP's chief Amit Shah and its working president J P Nadda met former Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan, known for his nationalists views on Kashmir, as part of the party's outreach to leading members of the society over the Centre's move to revoke provisions of Article 370.

DEL55 MHA-JK-SARPANCH-2NDLD SHAH Village heads, panchayat members in J-K to get security, insurance coverage

New Delhi: Every 'panch' and 'sarpanch' in Jammu and Kashmir vulnerable to threats from terrorists will get police security and insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh each.

BOM15 CG-JOGI 3RD LD ARREST Poll affidavit forgery: Ex-C'garh CM's son Amit Jogi arrested

Bilaspur: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi was arrested on Tuesday in the state's Bilaspur district on charges of cheating and forgery in connection with a declaration in a poll affidavit submitted by him in 2013, police said.

LEGAL

LGD24 DL-COURT-LD INX-CHIDAMBARAM INX Media case: P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody till Sept 5

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram was remanded on Tuesday to two more days of CBI custody by a Delhi court in the INX Media corruption case.

LGD38 SC-AYODHYA Idols surreptitiously put inside Babri masjid at Ayodhya in 1949, Muslim parties tell SC

New Delhi: There was a "planned" and "surreptitious attack" to put idols inside the Babri masjid at Ayodhya on the intervening night of December 22-23, 1949 and some officials connived with Hindus and refused to remove them, Muslim parties said in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. By Sanjeev Kumar

FOREIGN

FGN7 US-PM-AWARD PM Modi to be honoured by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

New York:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured later this month with the prestigious 'Global Goalkeeper Award' by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his leadership and commitment to the Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan. By Yoshita Singh

FGN21 PAK-SIKH-VISAS Pak to issue multiple, on-arrival visas to Sikh pilgrims: PM Khan

Lahore: Kartarpur is the "Madina" and Nankana Sahib is the "Makkah" of the Sikh community, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said and assured that his government will issue multiple and on-arrival visas to Sikh pilgrims coming from India and other countries, according to media reports on Tuesday.

