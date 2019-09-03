International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Legislative Council whip Gangula Prabhakar's convoy overturns, 3 policemen injured

Three policemen suffered injuries after the convoy of Andhra Pradesh legislative council whip Gangula Prabhakar overturned and met with an accident in Kurnool District on Tuesday.

ANI Kurnool District (Andhra Pradesh)
Updated: 03-09-2019 23:19 IST
Legislative Council whip Gangula Prabhakar's convoy overturns, 3 policemen injured

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Three policemen suffered injuries after the convoy of Andhra Pradesh legislative council whip Gangula Prabhakar overturned and met with an accident in Kurnool District on Tuesday. The injured police sleuths have been identified as Chandrajah, Gangadharappa and Balaraju. Reportedly, Chandrajah is in critical condition.

The accident occurred near Allagadda town in Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh when Prabhakar was heading towards Kadapa airport. The injured people were first taken to Allagadda government hospital. Later, Allagadda MLA and son of the whip, Gangula Brijendra Reddy shifted the injured to Nandyal hospital to provide them with a better medical treatment. (ANI)

Also Read: Hamas says Gaza blasts that killed 3 policemen were suicide bombings

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019