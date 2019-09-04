International Development News
Man stabbed to death during Ganeshotsav in Karnataka

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 04-09-2019 11:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by a gang in full public view during Ganeshotsav festival at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district allegedly over personal rivalry, police said on Wednesday. The three accused were at large, they said.

Karthik Merla, who is the secretary of Hindu Jagaran Vedike, was attending the Yakshagana program during Ganeshotsava in the town Tuesday night when the gang allegedly stabbed him to death near the Sampya police station. "The accused are absconding. We are searching them," a police officer told PTI.

The situation turned tense in the communally sensitive district after news of the murder spread like wildfire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
