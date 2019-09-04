Eight fishermen missing after boat sinks in mid-sea

Eight fishermen are reported missing after their boat sank in mid-sea following gusty winds while they were returning to shore on Wednesday, officials said. There were ten fishermen on board.

Two fishermen managed to swim to safety, they said. The boat sank 15 nautical miles (about 28 km) from here.

The fishermen had ventured into the sea despite warning of strong winds and rough seas, fisheries department officials added..

