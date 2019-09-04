International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-09-2019 17:21 IST
Jeweller shot dead in Dwarka

A jeweller was shot dead allegedly by some unidentified persons in Dwarka's Dabri area in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The victim has been identified as Lalit Aggarwal (37), a resident of Madhu Vihar near Sai Baba Mandir, they said.

According to a senior police officer, they received information about the incident at 2.36 am on Wednesday. Aggarwal was shifted to Aakash Hospital where he was declared brought dead. He had a jewellery shop in the city, the police said.

A case has been registered at Dabri police station, they said.

COUNTRY : India
