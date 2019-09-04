Light rains in parts of Himachal

Light rains occurred at some places in Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Wednesday. As the monsoon continued a weakening trend in the hill state, Jawali received 54 mm rain since Tuesday evening, followed by Nahan (38 mm), Gaggal (24 mm), Dharamshala (21 mm), Jogindernagar (20 mm), Saloni (12 mm), Nadaun (9 mm), Chail and Baijnath (3 mm each) and Una (2 mm), Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 35.8 degrees Celsius and the lowest was in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 12.9 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the state would witness rain till September 10, the MeT centre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)