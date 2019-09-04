Arunachal CM reviews all railway projects in the state

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday reviewed all the railway projects in the state with senior officials of Northeastern Frontier Railway. During the meeting with NF Railway (Construction) General Manager N K Prasad and other senior officials, Khandu discussed the construction of Murkongselek to Pasighat railway line, an official release said.

The chief minister assured all cooperation of state government in expediting the railway project, it said. He also discussed the status of several ambitious railway projects in Arunachal Pradesh including the 190-km Bhalukpong-Tawang railway line.

The Bhalukpong-Tawang railway line is estimated to be completed in 10 years. Survey works involving marking of alignment, soil inspection has been completed and detailed project report (DPR) would soon be prepared, it said. The chief minister also enquired on other railway projects such as Pasighat-Tezu, Bame-Aalo, and all other projects proposed in the foothill areas of the state.

The chief minister urged the railway officials to maintain customer satisfaction level and to impose a ban on the use of non-biodegradable products. He suggested the railways maintain utmost hygiene and to use perishable items like bamboo products, the release added..

