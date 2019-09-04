Kavinder Gupta meets Maharashtra CM, invites him to visit J-K

Senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and invited him to visit the state. Gupta is in Mumbai since August 31 to attend programmes and meet eminent personalities from business community and Bollywood as part of the BJP's contact and public awareness campaign post abrogation of provisions of Article 370, a party spokesperson said.

Gupta also met Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal at their respective residences and discussed several issues related to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the spokesperson said. With nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution paving way for non-residents to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said it plans to buy land for two resorts in the region.

While extending an invitation to visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Gupta briefed Fadnavis regarding the present situation of Kashmir and sought his support for tourism promotion in the state, the spokesperson said. The Maharashtra tourism minister assured Gupta of investment in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and said he had already announced two resorts, one each in Srinagar and Ladakh, with initial investment of Rs 2 crores, he said.

