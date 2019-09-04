Pay special attention to coastal security: DGP to SPs

Odisha Director General of Police B K Sharma on Wednesday asked the superintendents of seven coastal districts to pay special attention to the functioning of the marine police stations. Sharma reviewed coastal security in the state with SPs of seven coastal districts - Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and Berhampur - through video conferencing.

He asked the district police authorities to pay special attention to the functioning to the Marine Police Stations in their jurisdictions and try to strengthen it by means of manpower and other ways. Noting that Odisha has a vast coastline of about 480 km spreading from Gopalpur in south till Chandipur in the north, Sharma said the SPs will inspect Marine Police Stations on a regular basis and submit the inspection note to State Police Headquarters.

After a threadbare review, Sharma directed the Range IGP/DIG and SPs to visit the Marine Police Stations at least once every month and ensure their proper functioning. "The SPs shall inspect Marine Police Stations on a regular basis and submit the inspection note to the state police headquarters," he said adding that the SPs will also ask the IICs of Marine police stations to make extensive sea patrolling in their jurisdiction..

