Five drug peddlers held in JK's Udhampur, Reasi

The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested five alleged drug peddlers after recovering huge quantity of narcotics from them in separate cases in Udhampur and Reasi districts, police said on Wednesday. Two Punjab residents, Niranjan Singh and Surinder Singh, were arrested on Wednesday after recovery of poppy straw totaling 30 kgs from their trucks during routine checking at Dhar Road in Udhampur district, a police spokesman said.

He said another Punjab resident, Bagwant Singh, was arrested when 50 kg of poppy straw was recovered from his vehicle during checking at Jakhani on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday. Besides the trio, two other drug peddlers Parkash Singh and Swar Din, both auto drivers, were arrested after 520 grams of poppy straw and 58 grams of charas were recovered from their vehicles at Thappa Chowk in Reasi district on late Tuesday evening, the spokesman said.

All five have been booked under various section of the NDPS Act and further investigation is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)