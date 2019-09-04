Will make all efforts to ensure rule of law prevails in state: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said his government will make all efforts to ensure that the rule of law prevails in the state. Citing the 2017 Pehlu Khan lynching case in which all the six accused were acquitted by a local court, the chief minister said the state government has decided to set up a cell to monitor heinous crimes.

He said police officials have been asked to register all cases. "There is no need to worry about the number of cases. No SHO can now deny registering FIRs. All the FIRs are being registered and therefore, the increase in the number of cases is natural," he told reporters.

After a meeting with SPs and IGs at the police headquarters here, Gehlot said a budget of Rs 70 crore has been allocated for vehicles for the police department and recruitment of 5,000 constables was being done. "It is our endeavor to make the Rajasthan Police best police force in the country," he added.

