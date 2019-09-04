J-K Governor's Advisors to hear public grievances for 2 hrs on Thursday, Friday

Governor Satya Pal Malik's Advisors -- Farooq Khan and KK Sharma -- will hear public grievances for two hours in Srinagar on Thursday and Friday respectively, the administration said on Wednesday. The Advisors will meet the people to hear their issues between 10 am to 12 pm at Governor's Grievance Cell in Sonawar area here.

"Desirous deputations, individuals requested to register with Grievance Cell, Chruch Lane Sonwar, for redressal of grievances," the administration said on Twitter. On Tuesday, Advisor K Vijay Kumar held public hearing camps where he interacted with various deputations at the Governor's Grievance Cell as part of a public outreach programme.

Kumar met 19 deputations and 33 individuals, who apprised him of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal of the issues and concerns raised by them. (ANI)

