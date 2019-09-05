Woman roaming in Mantralaya detained; freed after probe

A woman roaming in the state secretariat here in the wee hours of Wednesday was detained by police, but later released when nothing suspicious was found in her behaviour, an official said. The woman, who had came as a visitor to Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government, was spotted by police personnel in the early hours, a senior police official said.

According to the official, she was taken into custody and handed over to the local police. During her interrogation, it came to light she was inside the Mantralaya building in south Mumbai to take shelter from heavy downpour in the metropolis, he said.

She was waiting for rains to stop, but when there was no improvement, she decided to stay inside the high-security premises, the official said. After the inquiry she was allowed to go, the official said.

