Man held for selling Avil injections to juveniles in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur: Police

A man was arrested for allegedly selling Avil injections to juveniles and drug addicts in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur, police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Pankaj Kumar (43), a resident of Garhi village, they said, adding that he was selling the injections without any prescription or authorisation.

The police said the accused had been selling drugs for six years outside the Bapu Park in Kotla Mubarakpur. "A minor boy informed us about Kumar on Tuesday. We deployed a team. One decoy was sent to buy drugs from the accused. The accused sold him one Avil injection with a syringe and one Addnok tablet for Rs 200. The officers nabbed the accused and seized 46 Avil injections and eight Addnok tablets from him," a senior police officer said.

Avil is used to treat allergies and has sedatives in it. Addnok is used to treat opioid dependence. The accused sold these drugs to his customers at a higher rate than the market price, the police said.

A case has been registered against him under section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The accused, who has a criminal record of eight theft and Arms Act cases, told the police that he purchased the drugs from a man named Zakir, who is also a drug addict.

