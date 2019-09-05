Man ends life by jumping from building in Akola

A 34-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Akola city in Maharashtra, the police said on Thursday. Mohammad Jahangir Mohammad Javed jumped from the third floor of a building on Tilak Road around 9 pm on Wednesday.

He was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment, said an official of Ramdaspeth police station. The reason for the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the official added..

