Man ends life by jumping from building in Akola

PTI Akola
Updated: 05-09-2019 09:17 IST
A 34-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Akola city in Maharashtra, the police said on Thursday. Mohammad Jahangir Mohammad Javed jumped from the third floor of a building on Tilak Road around 9 pm on Wednesday.

He was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment, said an official of Ramdaspeth police station. The reason for the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
