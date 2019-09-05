Mumbai: Minor dies after drowning in open drain in Nalasopara

A six-year-old boy, who fell into an open drain on a waterlogged road in Mumbai's Nalasopara town, was found dead on Wednesday night, police said. The unfortunate incident happened when minor boy identified as Darsal Kal Abu was playing with his three-year-old sister outside their residence in Santosh Bhuvan near an uncovered overflowing drain, the police said.

A passerby, who saw him falling into the drain at around 5 pm on Wednesday, raised an alarm and informed the child's parents. Soon after receiving the complaint, the police along with fire brigade personnel from Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation reached the spot to carry out search and rescue operation. However, they were unable to locate the child for hours.

Later, the deceased's body was recovered from the drain located at the garden of Krishna Sagar Society at 10.30 pm. The drains in several parts of Nalasopara have been overflowing due to heavy rainfall.

As incessant rains lashed Mumbai and Maharashtra, life was thrown out of gear with delay in train and flight services causing great inconvenience to passengers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)