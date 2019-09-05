Goa Swimmimg Association terminates coach Surajit Ghosh for molesting minor

The Goa Swimming Association on Thursday terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ghosh for allegedly molesting a minor girl. Speaking to ANI on the incident, Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said, "A criminal action should be taken against the accused Surajit Ghosh."

Following widespread outrage over the incident, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that he is asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that the accused coach not employed anywhere in India. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, "I have taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I am asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations and disciplines."

The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media. Notably, Ghosh had won 12 medals in international swimming competitions with the first coming at the Asian Swimming Championships in Hong Kong in 1984. (ANI)

