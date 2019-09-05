Chidambaram brought to Tihar Jail

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in the INX Media corruption case, has been brought to the Tihar jail. He was brought to the prison in the evening, jail officials said.

The Congress leader is likely to be lodged in Jail No.7, which usually houses those accused in Enforcement Directorate cases. He was sent to the Tihar jail by a Delhi court and he will be in judicial custody till September 19.

The court has allowed him to carry his medicines to the jail and directed that he be kept in a separate cell in the Tihar prison as he was a protectee under Z-security. "He will be housed in Jail No 7. We have not yet received the court order. Adequate arrangements will be made in accordance with the order," an official said.

