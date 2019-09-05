RPF seizes contraband items worth Rs 73 lakh

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway have seized contraband items worth about Rs 73 lakh during the last fortnight of August, a railway spokesman said on Thursday. The contraband items include narcotics, foreign cigarettes and more than 93 kg ganja was seized during regular checks and special drives at various stations and trains, NF Railway Spokesman Subhanan Chanda said.

During the same period, the RPF also rescued 51 children at different stations in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar and handed them over to their respective guardians or parents, Chanda said. The RPF also continued its drive against petty offenders involved in stealing mobile phones, cash and other belongings of passengers and apprehended five persons from Furkating and Katihar railway stations.

During the fortnight, RPF has also apprehended three touts and handed them over to police for necessary action, Chanda added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)