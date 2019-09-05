DSP apologises for ordering MLA to remove tinted glass of his

A Meghalaya police officer on Thursday apologised before the Privileges Committee of the state Assembly for ordering an MLA to remove tinted glass from his vehicle. The Privileges Committee of the Assembly had summoned Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) W Momin to appear before it after Congress MLA Kimfa Marbaniang complained that he was forced by the officer to remove tinted glass of his vehicle.

The committee headed by the NCP legislator Saleng A Sangma told Momin to submit a written apology and to again appear before the panel for taking a final call on the matter during its sitting tomorrow. "We have summoned the DSP and he has apologized before us and (also expressed that) he is willing to apologize even before the MLA," Saleng told reporters after the meeting.

The committee during its sitting also warned action against SP (Traffic) Bikram D Marak for divulging about the complaint to the media before it was taken up by the Privileges Committee. The Director General of Police (DGP) R Chandranathan and Home Secretary S Kharlyngdoh were also present after they were summoned by the committee.

The complaint was on the behavior of the concerned officer, the chairman said. Privileges Committee member Himalaya Shangpliang said the incident had taken place on August 7 when the MLA was caught in a traffic jam at Motphran area. The DySP who was on duty had behaved in a very rude manner towards the MLA and ordered him to remove tinted glass.

"Marbaniang reported to the committee that he felt very insulted because many people (who had gathered there) knew that he is an MLA and he was surprised that this officer refused to acknowledge that he is an MLA. So todays meeting was on the rude behavior of Momin," he said. He said the committee has asked Momin to appear again tomorrow with a written apology adding "the committee will then sit to examine whether the apology letter will be considered or not." Shangpliang said the DGP has assured that he would conduct an inquiry into the action of the SP (Traffic) for divulging to the public on the proposed action to be taken by the privileges committee.

"He (Marak) himself has violated the privileges and therefore, this committee is going to sit again to examine and think of perhaps action may also follow for the SP traffic," he added..

