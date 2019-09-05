NCR bike-lifting gang busted; 5 arrested

With the arrest of five suspects, Noida Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers that targeted two-wheelers in the National Capital Region. Police have recovered nine stolen motorcycles and a scooter from the accused, who were arrested from Sector 62 around 11 pm on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

"The gang targeted two-wheelers in Delhi-NCR, especially Ghaziabad and Noida. They used specially-made keys to break open the locks of the vehicles and lift it. Cases of theft have been registered against them at police stations in Delhi's Shahdara, Ghaziabad's Indirapuram also," Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said. "After lifting a two-wheeler, they would often hide them in bushes and then wait for days while finding a customer for it. If unsuccessful, they would sell the vehicle's spare parts at cheap prices," Jaiswal told reporters.

Police have also recovered at least 18 stolen mobile phones, Rs 2,000 cash and illegal firearms along with ammunition from the gang members. Those arrested have been identified as Phoolchand Chauhan, Rinku Sharma, Ravi Kumar, Amit Pandey, Saurav Sharma, the SP said.

A fresh case has been registered against them at Sector-58 police station and they have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 379 (theft), 392 (robbery), 471 (forgery), among others, he added.

