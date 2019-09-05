Couple of passengers injured after falling down escalator in Mandi House metro station

A couple of passengers sustained injuries after they fell down an escalator at the Mandi House Metro Station on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place at around 7:20 pm, they said.

"Today at Mandi House metro station, 2-3 passengers fell down on an escalator, likely due to imbalance caused by one co-passenger," the DMRC said in a statement. They were sent to the nearest hospital after being administered first-aid by station staff, it said.

The Mandi House station is located in the heart of the city on the busy Blue Line that connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida. It is also an interchange facility between Blue Line and Violet Line.

