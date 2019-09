Noted novelist and playwright Kiran Nagarkar, known for his books 'Cuckold,' and 'BedtimeStory', died at a hospital here on Thursday night

He was 77

Nagarkar had been ailing for some time and was admitted to the hospital in south Mumbai where he died in the night, hospital sources said.

